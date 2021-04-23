‘It was just senseless’: Family seeks answers in unsolved 2007 Henrico motel murder

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The family of a Rockingham County man is searching for answers after their loved one was murdered at a Henrico County motel 14 years ago.
On April 4, 2007, police were called around 12:37 a.m. to the former Legacy Inn along Airport Square Lane, near Williamsburg Road, for the report of a person shot in the chest. That man was identified as 54-year-old Gary Post, Sr. who later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Much has changed in the 14 years since Post’s death. An Arby’s now stands in the spot where the Legacy Inn was before it was demolished.
“I’m very grateful for that,” said Nancy Greene, Post’s sister.
Greene said her brother and two nephews had booked a hotel room near the airport to catch an early flight to a wedding in Texas; but there was a mix-up with the room and Post ended up at the Legacy Inn.
“Even though they were right across the street from the motel they were going to be staying at, that one stood out as not some place you wanted to stay,” Greene said.
Henrico Police said the trio was moving things into their room when four masked men ambushed them in the room, demanding money.
“From what my nephew said, Gary said ‘I’ll give you my wallet’ and they shot him [in the chest],” Greene said.
Police said the father and sons had put their hands up during the confrontation.
“The suspects began retreating out of the room when one of the suspects shot Mr. Post,” police said.
“You know, it was just senseless,” said Kenneth Post, his brother. “He would have given them everything he had.”
That is the kind of man Post’s siblings said he was - a giving person.
“They robbed the world of someone who actually made the world a better place,” Greene said. “He was a great mentor to little kids.”
Much of that time and patience spent on the banks of a river fishing.
“Gary loved fishing; he loved fishing with his kids, his wife and it was just a way for him to relax and unwind,” Greene said.
While Post may be gone, his legacy remains through an annual kids fishing tournament.
That event, in its 13th years, is scheduled for this Saturday in Broadway, Va.
“Just the fact that every year we can come together as a family and kind of see him in the faces of the kids who sit along the bank, that’s something special,” Greene said.
Meanwhile, police said the four men were last seen getting into a silver-colored vehicle and driving away.
Witnesses told police they saw four men wearing masks and were in the silver vehicle, before and after the incident. The vehicle was also seen driving in and out of the motel lot all day.
“You made a mistake; man up,” Post said.
Investigators do have people of interest but are searching for more leads.
“The criminal investigators, in this case, had previously developed some useful information in the case,” police said. “The investigations team is hoping someone in the community has additional information to move this case forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
