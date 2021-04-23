Henrico Schools to hold in-person graduations at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold in-person, traditional graduation ceremonies where seniors will be able to gather as a group and accept their diplomas.
Nine high school and two Advanced Career Education center ceremonies will hold ceremonies at the Richmond Raceway June 14-17. The Academy at Virginia Randolph will hold its graduation ceremony on June 9 at the Virginia Randolph Recreation Area.
All of the graduations will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines set by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“The students will process as a class from beneath the grandstands, walk past friends and family in the grandstands and descend to a grassy seating area just across the track. Students will remain 6 feet apart and seats will be spaced accordingly. As is traditional, students will ascend a stage and accept their diplomas” HCPS said.
Each student will be able to have four tickets for family and friends. Each student’s group will sit together in a pod that is six feet apart from other groups. Graduations will also be livestreamed, HERE.
Specifics about each graduation will from each school’s principals or senior administrators.
Virginia Randolph Recreation Area - 2175 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060
Wednesday, June 9
- The Academy at Virginia Randolph (7 p.m.)
Richmond Raceway Complex - 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23222
Monday, June 14
- Advanced Career Education Centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs (6 p.m.)
Tuesday, June 15
- Henrico High School (10 a.m.)
- Highland Springs High School (2 p.m.)
- Varina High School (6 p.m.)
Wednesday, June 16
- Douglas S. Freeman High School (10 a.m.)
- Deep Run High School (2 p.m.)
- Mills E. Godwin High School (6 p.m.)
Thursday, June 17
- J.R. Tucker High School (10 a.m.)
- Glen Allen High School (2 p.m.)
- Hermitage High School 6 p.m.)
Friday, June 18
- Rain date
