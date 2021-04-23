Henrico police seek information in 2007 unsolved homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are asking for the public’s help in solving an unsolved homicide that happened in 2007.
On April 4, 2007, police were called around 12:37 a.m. to the former Legacy Inn along Airport Square Lane for the report of a person shot in the chest.
Witnesses told police they saw four men wearing masks and were in a silver vehicle, before and after the incident.
On April 3, 2007, Gary Post and his two sons checked into the Legacy Inn as they were planning on flying to Texas for a wedding the following morning.
While they were taking their items between the car and room, four men wearing masks came into their room and demanded money.
Police said one of the men shot Post in the chest and he later died at the hospital.
“Mr. Post and sons had put their hands up, telling the suspects that they would not give them any problems. The suspects began retreating out of the room when one of the suspects shot Mr. Post,” police said.
Witnesses said they saw the suspects leaving in a silver-colored vehicle. Witnesses also told police the suspects’ vehicle was seen driving in and out of the motel all day.
“The criminal investigators, in this case, had previously developed some useful information in the case. The investigations team is hoping someone in the community has additional information to move this case forward,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780- 1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.