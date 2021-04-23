Henrico to hold walk-up vaccine clinic for residents who are refugees, immigrants, minorities

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents who are immigrants, refugees and minorities and want the shot.
The county has partnered with the Asian and Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia and other organizations to vaccinate residents who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The clinic will be on Sunday, April 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.
The clinic is first-come, first-served while supplies last. Those who attend do not have to give identification but will be asked their first and last names, birthdates, race or ethnicity and address.
