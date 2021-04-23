Forecast: Another cold morning leads to a relatively warm afternoon

Next chance for rain comes on Saturday afternoon

By Sophia Armata | April 23, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 3:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well below average temperatures again to start the day... grab a jacket!

First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect from 2am-8am Friday. Frost Advisory for our far eastern counties until 8am Friday too for low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Protect your plants!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Increase in clouds and showers arrive by the afternoon. Rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

SUNDAY: A few lingering pre dawn showers. Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows around 60, highs in the low 80s.

