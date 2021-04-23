Forecast: Another cold morning leads to a relatively warm afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well below average temperatures again to start the day... grab a jacket!
First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect from 2am-8am Friday. Frost Advisory for our far eastern counties until 8am Friday too for low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Protect your plants!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Increase in clouds and showers arrive by the afternoon. Rain likely during the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: A few lingering pre dawn showers. Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70. (Early Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows around 60, highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.