Wason Center releases poll showing McAuliffe in lead
Nearly half of the voters polled are in support of McAuliffe, the poll shows.
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 22, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 10:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Governor Terry McAuliffe appears to be in the lead when it comes to the Democratic Primary on June 8, according to a new poll from the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University.

More than a quarter of Democratic voters are still undecided in that race.

The poll also says Attorney General Mark Herring leads Del. Jay Jones 42% to 18%. However, more than a third of voters are still undecided.

Jones has gained support since February, possibly due to the endorsement from Gov. Northam.

[ Gov. Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for Attorney General ]

The first day to absentee vote in-person at your local registrar’s office is on April 23.

