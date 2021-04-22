VSP: Man crashes into woman’s vehicle before allegedly punching her in face and taking vehicle

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man crashed into a woman’s vehicle before he punched her in the face and took her vehicle.
Troopers started getting calls around 2:18 p.m. on April 21 about a woman on the southbound side of Interstate 495 near mile marker 53 in Fairfax County.
“The woman was reported to be kneeling on the shoulder while holding a dog and flagging down drivers,” VSP said.
When police arrived, the woman told them she was driving her 2021 Toyota Rav4 when it was hit by a Toyota Camry.
Both drivers then pulled off on the side of the road.
Police said the woman told them that the Camry’s driver, later identified as Matthew L. Warsham Dabney, 26, of Chesterfield, came up to her, opened the door and punched her in the face. She said he then pulled her and her dog from the vehicle before he drove off in the Rav4.
The woman and the dog then stayed along the side of the interstate, along with the abandoned Toyota Camry.
“While the troopers were conducting their investigation on the shoulder, a 2018 Honda Accord pulled up and a man got out to tell them he had a Toyota Camry strike his vehicle. When he pulled over to the shoulder, the driver of the Camry - fitting Dabney’s description - punched him and attempted to take his Honda,” VSP said.
Dabney then went back to his car and drove off. Police said this attempted carjacking happened before the one involving the woman’s Rav4.
Troopers were then contacted by Maryland authorities that they had located the Rav4, which was reported stolen by VSP, near mile marker 4 on I-495.
Dabney was then arrested in Maryland and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The man and woman victims refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
