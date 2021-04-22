Suspect sought in connection to shooting at Petersburg motel

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought for his connection to a shooting that occurred at a motel in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive around 3:08 a.m. at the American Inn for the report of someone being shot.
After police arrived at the scene, they noticed a person was shot multiple times. The injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Police say they are looking for Christopher Michael Sano, 34, of Hopewell for his involvement.
Sano is described as a white male, 6′1″ inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Sano is wanted for:
- Malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Discharging a firearm within the city
Anyone with information on Sano’s whereabouts should contact (804)-861-1212.
