Suspect sought in connection to shooting at Petersburg motel
Christopher Sano (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:13 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought for his connection to a shooting that occurred at a motel in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive around 3:08 a.m. at the American Inn for the report of someone being shot.

After police arrived at the scene, they noticed a person was shot multiple times. The injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they are looking for Christopher Michael Sano, 34, of Hopewell for his involvement.

Sano is described as a white male, 6′1″ inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Sano is wanted for:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Discharging a firearm within the city

Anyone with information on Sano’s whereabouts should contact (804)-861-1212.

