Police: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Petersburg motel

Michael Sano (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 22, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:34 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested for his connection to a shooting at the American Inn in Petersburg.

Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive around 3:08 a.m. on April 22 at the American Inn for the report of someone being shot.

After police arrived at the scene, they noticed a person was shot multiple times. The injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

After a search, Christopher Michael Sano, 34, of Hopewell was arrested and charged for his involvement, police say.

Police say Sano is charged with:

  • Malicious wounding
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Discharging a firearm within the city

Sano is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.

