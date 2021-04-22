Police: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Petersburg motel

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect has been arrested for his connection to a shooting at the American Inn in Petersburg.
Police responded to the 2200 block of County Drive around 3:08 a.m. on April 22 at the American Inn for the report of someone being shot.
After police arrived at the scene, they noticed a person was shot multiple times. The injuries were non-life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
After a search, Christopher Michael Sano, 34, of Hopewell was arrested and charged for his involvement, police say.
Police say Sano is charged with:
- Malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Discharging a firearm within the city
Sano is being held without bond pending his appearance in court.
