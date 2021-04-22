Over 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases reported | 13 deaths confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 652,321 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,340 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,666 deaths and 28,012 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,917,191 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 5.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 13 new outbreaks were reported Friday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,061.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 71,562 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,847 cases, 919 hospitalizations, 413 deaths
- Henrico: 24,661 cases, 1,018 hospitalizations, 596 deaths
- Richmond: 16,626 cases, 783 hospitalizations, 256 deaths
- Hanover: 7,901 cases, 274 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,742 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Goochland: 1,409 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
