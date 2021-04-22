Northam: Social gatherings, capacity limits to expand again in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Things will be changing around the Commonwealth come mid-May.
Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a number of pandemic restriction rollbacks.
It will be a slow return, and what the governor announced on April 22 won’t go into effect until May 15. Northam said social gatherings will increase to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.
Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.
Both indoor and outdoor entertainment venues including amusement parks can operate at 50% capacity. Northam said vaccination progress, along with plateaued COVID-19 case numbers, are factors in his decision.
Spectators at indoor and outdoor recreational sporting events can also increase by 50%.
Northam also said he’s hopeful to announce even more rollbacks in June.
