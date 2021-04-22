News to Know for April 22: Executive Order amended; Vote for new Henrico chair; Morning freeze possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a quick look at our top headlines before you head out the door!
First Alert: Freeze possible Thursday and Friday morning. Low temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
Today will be mostly partly sunny, breezy and staying cool after a cold start.
Eugene A. Ayala Jr., 59, was last seen at his home along McKesson Drive on April 19. He was reported missing by his wife on April 21.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49′s sweatshirt, blue tank top and blue jeans.
Ayala may be driving a silver, two-door, 2000 Honda Civic with Virginia tags ULM-3575.
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Gov. Ralph Northam has updated one of his executive orders to now include bar seating as an option when going out. This is the first time Virginians will be able to sit at a bar since March of 2020.
The governor’s office did not send out a public notice about this change, but there was a small ‘updated’ banner on the governor’s executive order webpage noting it had been changed on Wednesday.
Now, “patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties.”
Gov. Northam said that more restrictions will be lifted as more Virginians get COVID vaccinated.
The Henrico County School Board will vote on a new chairperson after the former, Michelle “Micky” Ogburn, resigned earlier this month.
Since Ogburn’s resignation, Marcie Shea has served as the acting chair.
HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell will hold an “election” during Thursday’s work session for board members to vote on who should serve as chair for the remainder of 2021.
The Henrico County Schools Superintendent will introduce the vision for the school system’s first “Virtual Academy” during Thursday’s work session meeting.
According to the meeting agenda, this virtual academy would create a new opportunity for students starting as soon as the 2021-2022 school year.
Students would learn in both synchronous and asynchronous methods, like the way virtual learning is done currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Detailed information was not available on the Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) website ahead of the meeting; however, a presentation was posted with limited details. More information will be released today.
The Petersburg School Board has voted and approved the calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The 180-day calendar includes three at-home learning days during teacher workdays.
It is not known yet if the district plans to offer both in-person and virtual learning.
Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffery Katz said that an officer overheard a rumor about the now-former officer, Brandon Hyde, potentially having an inappropriate relationship with a minor and brought it forth to management on Feb. 20.
During the internal investigation, Katz said they found that Hyde had an inappropriate relationship in 2019 with a 17-year-old girl he met prior to his employment with the police department.
Katz said Hyde was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, for solicitation of child pornography and using an electronic device for the exploitation of a child. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said a man is fighting for his life following a shooting that happened in Richmond on Wednesday night.
Officers arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at an Earth Day celebration.
Northam will also be making a land conservation announcement.
The governor will be speaking at 11 a.m. in Scottsburg, Virginia.
Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly - John F. Kennedy
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.