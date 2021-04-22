Knoxville man in wheelchair stabs intruder during attempted robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a woman and attempted to rob a man inside the Knoxville apartment buidling.
According to police, a man confined to a wheelchair said he was outside smoking a cigarette when a bystander told him someone had just entered his apartment.
The victim said he returned to his apartment and found the suspect, Richard Camerlin, 38, rummaging around in his kitchen, court documents stated.
The victim reportedly asked Camerlin why he was inside the apartment, to which Camerlin “turned around in an aggressive manner.”
Police said the victim grabbed a knife, “in fear” and stabbed Camerlin on the left side of his head near his ear. Camerlin was taken into custody as he attempted to flee down the hallway of the apartment, officials said.
During the arrest, a second victim told police she had called 911 about the suspect after she observed him walking down her hallway knocking on doors and attempting to open them. The second victim said Camerlin knocked on her door and said police were looking for him and demanded she let him inside. The woman said she told Camerlin no multiple times. Camerlin allegedly shoved her from the doorway onto the floor and locked himself in her back bedroom.
According to authorities, Camerlin rummaged through the woman’s belongings and stole her iPhone before leaving.
Camerlin was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
