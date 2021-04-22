Henrico County to host ‘Drug Take-Back’ collection site

By Adrianna Hargrove | April 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 10:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be assisting in a National Drug Take-Back Initiative collection site.

The collection site will be located at 9300 Brook Road in Glen Allen on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can drop off expired, or otherwise unused, prescription medications.

Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected.

Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

COVID-19 guidelines and regulations will be put in place in order to maintain the safety of all participants.

No form of identification is needed.

