Governor Northam amends executive order to allow bar seating

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has updated one of his executive orders to now include bar seating as an option when going out. This is the first time Virginians will be able to sit at a bar since March of 2020.
The governor’s office did not send out a public notice about this change, but there was a small ‘updated’ banner on the governor’s executive order webpage noting it had been changed on Wednesday.
In bold on the amended order, the document now reads that “congregating in areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic,” instead of its previous mandate to close both bar areas and other congregating areas.
Now, “patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties.”
However there are still restrictions in place for dining establishments, including:
- No alcohol sales or consumption between midnight and 5 a.m.
- All private bookings limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
- All parties maintain 6 feet physical distance between each other
- Employees and patrons must wear masks
Gov. Northam said that more restrictions will be lifted as more Virginians get COVID vaccinated.
