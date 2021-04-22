Forecast: Another cold night then rain on the way for Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An April cold snap brings temperatures in the low to mid 30s for tonight & Friday morning.
First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect from 2am-8am Friday morning. Low temperatures drop into the mid to low 30s.
THURSDAY EVENING: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and staying cool after a cold start. Lows in the ow to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny after another cold start. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to start with an increase in clouds and showers likely late in the day into the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%) Around 1/2″ Rain expected. Severe weather threat is very low.
SUNDAY: Pre Dawn Showers, then dry with increasing sunshine through the day. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows around 60, highs in the low 80s.
