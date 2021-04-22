First Tee - Greater Richmond announces opening date for Belmont location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Tee - Greater Richmond will officially be open to the public at its Belmont location starting Saturday, May 29.
“At Belmont, we are committed to providing first-class customer service and inclusive golf experiences with a focus on our vision to strengthen the character of our community,” said First Tee – Greater Richmond chief operating officer Kelly McAnally. “We are excited about the depth of knowledge, skill sets, and passion for serving others this team will bring to those efforts, and we look forward to welcoming patrons back to Belmont next month.”
Renovations at the location started in May 2020, and a grand re-opening ceremony is planned for May 24.
The location features a 12-hole championship-caliber course, a six-hole short course, a 35,000 square foot putting course and premier practice facilities.
The course will open on May 29 with tee times available later this spring. You can check those out, here.
