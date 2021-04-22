Dyad Strategies plans visit to VCU for Greek Life external review

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dyad Strategies, a research and consulting firm hired by VCU to conduct an external review of Greek Life, will continue the next part of their work next week on campus.
Consultants from this firm will visit VCU next Tuesday and Wednesday to conduct virtual and in-person focus groups, as well as town halls to hear from different members of Greek Life at the university.
The review comes in the wake of Adam Oakes’ death. Adam’s family believes the 19-year-old was forced to drink a large bottle of whiskey as part of his initiation into Delta Chi.
Courtney White, Adam Oakes’ cousin, says she’s glad the review is being done.
She hopes the process will bring change to fraternity and sorority life at VCU, which she has heard from many people at the university.
“No one said shut it down. Everyone said there needs to be change,” said White. “So now is the time to transform Greek Life. Now is the time to transform this culture that’s been created at VCU.”
The data Dyad Strategies collects from their visit will be used with the results from a survey the firm launched in March for fraternity and sorority members.
These findings will be sent in a report, along with a series of recommendations, to VCU in June.
White also says they’re waiting for the results of the toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.
