Deputies investigate armed robbery at Fas Mart

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Fas Mart.
Deputies responded to a panic hold-up alarm from the business along Plank Road on April 21 around 2:15 a.m.
An employee that a man came into the store and immediately pulled out a handgun, demanding money and the employee’s cell phone.
The robber then got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the phone.
No one was injured.
The suspect was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie and a black full-face bandanna over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
