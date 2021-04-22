Colorless liquid helps Chesterfield police arrest burglary suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - SmartWater CS, a colorless liquid, helped Chesterfield police arrest a burglary suspect.
On April 11 around 11 p.m., police responded to an alarm call at the Ettrick Deli. Police say Ettrick Deli has been burglarized within the past several months.
When police arrived at the scene, they located a male suspect, identified as Christopher Gaines, 52.
According to police, Gaines ignored the officer’s verbal commands and fled on foot.
After a short foot pursuit, Gaines was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, petit larceny third offense and trespassing, police say.
SmartWater CSI is invisible to the naked eye and is visible under a unique light available to law enforcement.
Several Chesterfield neighborhoods used SmartWater CSI to protect their property.
SmartWater CSI marks your property for a minimum of five years.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.