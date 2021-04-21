Wednesday Forecast: Narrow, Broken line of showers and storms could bring wind damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front passage will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, then much colder temperatures with a freeze possible tonight Friday Morning.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or thunderstorms. Strong wind gusts may accompany a line of showers/storms moving through noon-4pm. Quick moving line means rain totals only around 1/4″. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)
First Alert: Frost/freeze possible Thursday and Friday morning.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s/upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds with showers likely late in the day towards the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs mid to upper 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, drier with sun in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 70s.
First Alert: Middle to late part of next week looks very warm with high temperatures potentially in the 80s.
