Vote set Thursday for new Henrico School Board Chair

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board will vote on a new chairperson after the former, Michelle “Micky” Ogburn, resigned earlier this month.
Ogburn’s April 8 resignation as Chairwoman of the Henrico School Board comes after numerous demands for her to step down after she shared a controversial, now-deleted, social media post in March in connection to the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing several books.
On March 2, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six books, including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo”, because of racist and insensitive imagery.
Days after the announcement, Ogburn shared a viral Facebook post on her personal page from an unknown woman.
Ogburn’s comment above the post read, “I love this and Dr. Seuss books.”
The post that was shared, showed an image of Dr. Seuss’s classic Grinch character raising his middle finger. The photo was accompanied by a poem appearing to dismiss the decision made by the company to stop selling several of its books.
“It is an absolute mistake on my part, that if I could go back in time, see the whole thing, never push the button,” Ogburn said in March following a special closed meeting with the school board.
Ogburn said she saw mention of several classic characters in the poem but claims she didn’t read the full post. Additionally, she said the photo of The Grinch raising his middle finger was not attached at the time.
Since Ogburn’s resignation, Marcie Shea has served as the acting chair.
HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell will hold an “election” during Thursday’s work session for board members to vote on who should serve as chair for the remainder of 2021.
Meanwhile, the board is also expected to receive an update by the HCPS Health Committee about COVID-19 transmission in the community and schools.
Since Feb. 22 through Wednesday, there have been 157 positive COVID-19 cases in schools and offices; 565 people have had to quarantine from possible contact. There have been 27 positive COVID-19 cases in athletics and extra-curricular activities; 436 people have had to quarantine due to possible contact.
Overall, since Feb. 22, when HCPS started expanding in-person learning, there have been 184 positive COVID-19 cases, with 1,001 people entering quarantine.
During Thursday’s work session the Cashwell is also expected to present the vision for the first “Henrico Virtual Academy” with an anticipated start date of Sept. 8, 2021 for the upcoming school year.
