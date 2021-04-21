Suspect transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Police Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the incident. (Source: Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated April 21 at 9:56 AM

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County.

At approximately 3:18 a.m. on April 21, a Spotsylvania Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road.

During the investigation, a deputy encountered an adult male. During the course of that encounter, the deputy discharged his service weapon and the male suspect was struck.

The suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Police Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

