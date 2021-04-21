Staffing shortages are overwhelming Virginia’s psychiatric hospitals

Even before the pandemic, DBHDS had more than a thousand vacancies at state-run mental hospitals — roughly one-fifth of the roughly 5,500 staff the facilities normally require. In fiscal 2020, some facilities saw more than 30 percent of their direct care positions remain unfilled. At Eastern State in James City County, for example — the first hospital in the country built specifically for patients with mental illness — there was a 37 percent vacancy rate among the nursing staff and a 52 percent vacancy rate among physicians, including psychiatrists and internal medicine specialists.