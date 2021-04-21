School board to receive vision for first ‘Henrico Virtual Academy’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Schools Superintendent will introduce the vision for the school system’s first “Virtual Academy” during Thursday’s work session meeting.
According to the meeting agenda, this virtual academy would create a new opportunity for students starting as soon as the 2021-2022 school year.
“Staff has received feedback from stakeholders that shared both ongoing challenges and areas of success in the virtual learning space,” a description reads. “While virtual learning is not the optimal environment for every student, it is an environment where some learners are thriving.”
Detailed information was not available on the Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) website ahead of the meeting; however, a presentation was posted with limited details.
Students would learn in both synchronous and asynchronous methods, like the way virtual learning is done currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Course offerings would include:
- Elementary: Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies, Library, Art, Music, Health and Physical Education
- Secondary: English, Math, Science, Social Studies, World Languages, Health and Physical Education, Fine Arts and CTE
It appears some specialty programs may be offered as well.
The school system would ask families for a one-year commitment to this virtual academy.
Meanwhile, the school system said data over the last four years shows an increase in the number of students looking for virtual learning opportunities outside of HCPS.
“As HCPS continues to value equity and opportunity for every child in Henrico, HCPS must remain responsive to students’ needs and the desire to keep them in our schools,” a description reads.
More information is expected to be released Thursday.
