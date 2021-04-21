Richmond SPCA veterinary hospital receives $10,000 grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA’s Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital has received a $10,000 grant from Petco Love.
The grant will go towards providing lifesaving care and treatment to animals in Central Virginia.
“Even before our hospital first opened its doors, Petco Love has been a generous contributor to our vision to make veterinary care more accessible in our community,” said Tamsen Kingry, chief executive officer of Richmond SPCA. “Their continued investment means so much to the pets and families we serve. This gift will allow us to waive our already low fees to deliver veterinary treatment to pets whose guardians have nowhere else to turn.”
Petco Love, founded at the Petco Foundation in 1999, has invested nearly $300 million in organizations to help with adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in the Richmond SPCA and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
The Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital is the only full-service charitable veterinary hospital in Central Virginia. The hospital helped more than 10,000 animals last year and waived nearly $100,000 in fees for services.
