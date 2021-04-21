Richmond police search for missing man with serious medical conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for a missing man with serious medical conditions.
Derward Gray was last seen on April 6 at the Davis Market along West Grace Street.
Police said Gray is “required to take medication for serious medical conditions.”
Officials said he is known to frequent the Chamberlayne Avenue corridor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Darnell at (804) 363-0878 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
