Richmond police says catalytic converter thefts are rising

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police say the number of catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the city.
The following vehicles can be targeted for these thefts:
- Vehicles in industrial areas
- Business vehicles parked for an extended period of time
- Vehicles that sit high off the ground (can be easier for someone to get underneath)
Detectives have also responded to thefts involving hybrids and Toyota Prius vehicles.
Police say residents should park in well-lit areas and be cautious of any suspicious person in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information on any catalytic converter crimes should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
