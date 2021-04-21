Police: 16-year-old from Ashland reported missing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old who went missing on April 20.
Police say Madison Evans left home just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and was last seen in the area of Henry Clay Elementary School in the Town of Ashland.
Evans is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes, 5′3″ tall and wearing a tie-dye shirt, ripped blue jeans and no shoes.
Although there is no foul play indicated, her family and the police are very concerned for her well-being and health, police say.
Anyone with information regarding Evans’ location, please call (804) 365-6140.
