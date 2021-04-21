Police: Woman charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman has been charged after a crash killed a pedestrian in Richmond.
At approximately 9:47 p.m. on December 8, 2020, RPD responded to the intersection of North Robinson Street and Park Avenue for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
The pedestrian, identified as Margaret Doran, 77, was found injured at the scene. Doran was transported to a local hospital.
This week, Doran had succumbed to her injuries.
Sarah Warner was charged with driving under the influence, according to police.
Anyone with information should contact the RPD Crash Team Detective Lindsey at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
