Police: Suspect in custody after woman killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a suspect is in custody after a woman was killed on Wednesday.
Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road.
Officers at the scene said they found a woman in a building, unresponsive and suffering from injuries from an assault.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken into custody.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
