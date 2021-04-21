Police search for Richmond homicide suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a homicide suspect.
Officers were called to a home around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue on April 21.
At the scene, police found a man inside a building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Alex Leonard, 23, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
Police have identified Keion Taylor, 20, as the suspect in the case. He is wanted for murder and firearm violations.
Officials said anyone who sees him, should not approach him. Police said Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on where Taylor may be is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
