Police search for man reported missing by wife

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his wife.
Eugene A. Ayala Jr., 59, was last seen at his home along McKesson Drive on April 19. He was reported missing by his wife on April 21.
Officials said he was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49′s sweatshirt, blue tank top and blue jeans.
Ayala may be driving a silver, two-door, 2000 Honda Civic with Virginia tags ULM-3575.
Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
