Police charge victim’s son in deadly Richmond assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they have charged the victim’s son in the deadly assault that happened in Richmond on Wednesday.
Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road on April 21.
Officers at the scene said they found a woman in a building, unresponsive and suffering from injuries from an assault.
The woman, identified as Melissa Paige, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, John Chillum, 26, was taken into custody and charged with homicide. Police said Chillum is Paige’s son.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
