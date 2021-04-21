Over 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. | Positivity rate slightly decreases to 5.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 650,981 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,373 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,653 deaths and 27,917 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,892,898 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 5.9%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 12 new outbreaks were reported Thursday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,053.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 71,452 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,790 cases, 917 hospitalizations, 413 deaths
- Henrico: 24,609 cases, 1,018 hospitalizations, 596 deaths
- Richmond: 16,592 cases, 781 hospitalizations, 256 deaths
- Hanover: 7,884 cases, 273 hospitalizations, 150 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,738 cases, 159 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Goochland: 1,406 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.