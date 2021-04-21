News to Know for April 21: Chauvin found guilty; Northam to sign marijuana bill; VEC fixes site glitches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!
Today will we have a partly sunny day with a few showers or thunderstorms.
Strong wind gusts may accompany a line of showers/storms moving through noon-4 p.m.
Quick moving line means rain totals only around 1/4″. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70.
After three weeks of testimony, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Hundreds of people poured into the streets of Minneapolis, some running through traffic with banners. Drivers blared their horns in celebration.
Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
President Joe Biden welcomed the verdict, saying Floyd’s death was “a murder in full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world” to see systemic racism.
The Derek Chauvin verdict has significant meaning for people in Central Virginia who have been on the ground protesting for justice.
“The protesting, people letting their voices be heard, letting out frustrations. I feel that all played a part in saying ‘hey, we’re not going to continue to tolerate this,’” Petersburg organizer Jhovan Galberth said.
NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin says the fact that the jury only took 10 hours to come to its conclusion - a relatively short amount of time in such high-profile cases - is a testament to the strength of the prosecution.
“No other verdict would have made sense,” Benjamin said. “What the defense could not surmount was what the prosecution proved; that Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck was a substantial factor in the cause of George Floyd’s death.”
Columbus police shot and killed a teenage girl who swung at two other people with a knife Tuesday, according to bodycam footage from the officer who fired the shots just minutes before the verdict in George Floyd’s killing was read.
Officials with the Columbus Division of Police showed a segment of the footage Tuesday night just hours after the shooting took place in a neighborhood on the city’s east side.
The decision to swiftly release the video was a departure from the protocol as the force faces immense scrutiny from the public following a series of recent high-profile police killings that have led to clashes.
Governor Northam will sign a bill into law that will legalize marijuana this summer.
Earlier this month, lawmakers approved Northam’s push to speed up the simple possession of marijuana to this July, instead of three years from now in 2024.
Gov. Northam is set to sign the bill at 2 p.m. at the Executive Mansion.
The European Union’s drug regulatory agency said Tuesday that it found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and recommended a warning be added to the label. Experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.
J&J immediately announced it will revise its label as requested and resume vaccine shipments to the EU, Norway and Iceland. In a statement, it said: “The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority.”
EU officials had hoped the one-shot vaccine could be used to boost the continent’s lagging vaccination rates and also protect hard-to-reach groups such as migrant workers and the homeless.
Starting today, walk-in hours for the Chickahominy Health District will start from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Hours for those who need their first dose will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Everyone 16 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although the Moderna vaccine is only approved for those 18 and older.
Community members can contact the district’s call center at 365-3240, to get assistance with finding a provider who can vaccinate those ages 16 and 17.
Some Virginians receiving the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits were having issues filing their weekly claim for last week
An alert on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website said officials are aware that people have been having trouble filing and had the issue resolved on Tuesday evening.
VEC officials didn’t tell NBC12 specifically what the glitch entailed but said it didn’t impact all people receiving PUA benefits.
Claimants can now go online to file.
Richmond Public Schools will be moving forward with plans of being in charge of designing and building new schools without the City of Richmond.
On Thursday at 2 p.m., members of Richmond City Council’s Education and Human Services Standing Committee will hold a special meeting to discuss the impact of the Richmond Public School Board’s resolution, and to discuss the next steps for the construction of the new George Wythe High School.
There will be no opportunities for public comment at this meeting.
The agenda for this meeting is accessible on the City’s legislative website by clicking here.
The Chesterfield Food Bank will start distributing food in Petersburg on Wednesday.
Food will be given out at 2223 South Crater Road on April 21.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at 3:30 p.m. and distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m.
The food bank will distribute food in Petersburg on the third Wednesday of each month.
