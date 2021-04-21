New Amazon facility coming to Henrico

“Amazon continues to demonstrate confidence in Virginia by expanding and reinvesting in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Northam said. “This new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County is the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia and reinforces our standing as both a technology hub and a leader in supply chain management. As we work to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, we are grateful for Amazon’s commitment to supporting our communities and providing jobs to thousands of Virginians.”