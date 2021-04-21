New Amazon facility coming to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced Amazon will be launching a new robotics fulfillment center at Richmond Raceway in Henrico. This new facility will add 1,000 additional jobs to the area.
The facility will be a multi-story 650,000 square foot facility with robotics technology and will be the first of its kind in central Virginia, and second of its kind in Virginia.
“Amazon continues to demonstrate confidence in Virginia by expanding and reinvesting in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Northam said. “This new robotics fulfillment center in Henrico County is the latest milestone in the growing partnership between Amazon and Virginia and reinforces our standing as both a technology hub and a leader in supply chain management. As we work to rebound from the impacts of the pandemic, we are grateful for Amazon’s commitment to supporting our communities and providing jobs to thousands of Virginians.”
Amazon has increased its network which includes more than 10 fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations.
