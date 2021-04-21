How to sell electronics for extra cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Selling electronics is easier than you think. There are several companies that want your old device and often the process is hassle-free.
Before committing to one, research all of these sites we are sharing with you. That way you can make sure you earn the most money.
Decluttr is one place to sell your gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, games, DVDs and CDs. You create an account and scan in or type in the items you want to sell.
You’ll get an email with a prepaid label to ship your items. Decluttr pays by direct deposit, PayPal or check.
BuyBackBossoffers cash for your used or broken iPhone, Android, tablet, smartwatch, and other electronic devices.
You can do this by trading in or selling your device, or you can donate your phone via their Giveback program.
Gazelle is another popular option. It makes an instant offer on used devices including certain smartphone models, iPads, tablets, MacBooks, and Mac computers.
You can get paid via Amazon gift card or PayPal.
Lastly, with using Nextworth, you’ll receive an instant offer on your devices and can decide to sell or not with a few clicks.
