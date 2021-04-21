Hopewell police hosting drug take-back event

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department is hosting a drug take-back event on Saturday.
The community will be able to properly dispose of their unused and unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be drive-thru style in the parking lot at Cavalier Square Shopping Center.
“No needles, syringes, or liquids accepted at the collection site. Remember to remove the batteries out of the cape pens and e-cigarette devices. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked,” police said.
Anyone with more questions about the event can call (804) 452-4668.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.