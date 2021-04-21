GRTC CARE van passenger killed in fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a passenger on a GRTC CARE bus was killed in a fatal crash in Henrico.
State Police responded around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday for a reported crash on I-64 near mile-marker 179.
Troopers said the preliminary investigation shows a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto I-64 east from Route 250 (Broad Street) and struck a white Ford E-450 bus. The bus ran off the road to the right.
The Silverado then struck a tractor-trailer that was in the center lane and overturned.
A GRTC spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday, the bus involved in the crash was a GRTC CARE van.
The driver of the bus, a 53-year-old female, of Richmond, and the driver of the Silverado, a 51-year-old male, of New Kent County, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The CARE driver is reported to be in “stable condition”.
The bus’s only passenger was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of our deceased passenger, and we pray for our CARE driver recovering,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “GRTC staff are working closely with First Transit staff to assist State Police with their investigation. It is possible our onboard cameras may provide crucial information into the chain reaction accident.”
Identification of the victim is pending family notification.
Meanwhile, a GRTC spokeswoman said onboard cameras are located both inside and outside the van to capture both audio and video while the vehicle is in operation.
CARE services provide an “origin-to-destination” service for residents under guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This allows for people with disabilities the access of public transportation who may not be reasonable able to use a GRTC fixed route.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.