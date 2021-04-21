Chesterfield police officer fired, arrested for soliciting minor

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield police officer was fired and arrested for soliciting a minor following an investigation.
Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffery Katz said that an officer overheard a rumor about the now-former officer, Brandon Hyde, potentially having an inappropriate relationship with a minor and brought it forth to management.
During the internal investigation, Katz said they found that Hyde had an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl he met prior to his employment with the police department.
Katz said that during Hyde’s tenure with Chesterfield police, Hyde sent an inappropriate photo at least once to the girl and asked for pictures from the girl in return.
Hyde was fired from the department in March.
Katz said Hyde was arrested on Tuesday for soliciting for child pornography and using an electronic device for the exploitation of a child. He was taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, Katz said Hyde was forthright about his conduct during the criminal investigation and did not try to conceal information.
Hyde was hired in 2017 and assigned to patrol.
This arrest follows an ongoing investigation by the Chesterfield Police Department to find and arrest people suspected of soliciting minors. Katz said that over a 12-month investigation, a total of 38 people have been arrested.
