Bus passenger killed in fatal Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a passenger on a bus was killed in a fatal crash in Henrico.
At 6:10 p.m. on April 20, state police responded to a crash on I-64 at the 179 mile-marker.
According to an investigation, a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto I-64 east from Route 250 (Broad Street) and struck a white Ford E-450 bus. The bus ran off the road to the right.
The Silverado then struck a tractor-trailer that was in the center lane and overturned.
The driver of the bus, a 53-year-old female, of Richmond, and the driver of the Silverado, a 51-year-old male, of New Kent County, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The bus’s only passenger was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died.
Identification of the deceased is pending family notification.
The investigation is ongoing.
