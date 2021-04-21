Bally’s Casino proposal no longer being considered

“We are disappointed and surprised in the Evaluation Panel’s decision. We are the best operator to partner with the City on this endeavor and we provided the largest financial package with the most economic benefit to RVA residents and business owners. We were deeply committed to this project, as well as to becoming a responsible neighbor and member of the Richmond community. Should the City reconsider its decision we would be pleased to reengage.” - George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bally’s Corporation.