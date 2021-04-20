Woman identified after being hit by vehicle in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a woman has been identified after she was struck by a vehicle.
Police were called on April 19 just before midnight to Quioccasin Road near Blue Jay Lane for a pedestrian crash.
“The driver of a Hyundai sedan was driving along Quioccasin Road when the vehicle struck an unknown object in the road. The driver turned around and called 911 upon learning a person had been stuck,” police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police described the woman as:
- White/Hispanic female
- 5′5″ - 5′7″
- 115-130 pounds
- Brown hair, described as wavy and long, below the shoulder
- Brown eyes
- Red anklet around her right ankle
- She was wearing blue, white, and black pants, a white shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, and white Nike Air tennis shoes.
