Woman identified after being hit by vehicle in Henrico
(Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 7:50 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a woman has been identified after she was struck by a vehicle.

Police were called on April 19 just before midnight to Quioccasin Road near Blue Jay Lane for a pedestrian crash.

“The driver of a Hyundai sedan was driving along Quioccasin Road when the vehicle struck an unknown object in the road. The driver turned around and called 911 upon learning a person had been stuck,” police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police described the woman as:

  • White/Hispanic female
  • 5′5″ - 5′7″
  • 115-130 pounds
  • Brown hair, described as wavy and long, below the shoulder
  • Brown eyes
  • Red anklet around her right ankle
  • She was wearing blue, white, and black pants, a white shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, and white Nike Air tennis shoes.

