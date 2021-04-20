VEC working to fix glitch in weekly filing of pandemic assistance claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians receiving the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits are having issues filing their weekly claim for last week, ending April 17.
An alert on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website says officials are aware that people have been having trouble filing, and hope to have the issue resolved by the end of Tuesday, April 20.
“We are aware that individuals are having difficulty filing their weekly PUA claims. We are working to resolve this issue and many individuals can now file for the week ending April 17, 2021, by accessing their Gov2Go account. We expect all affected claimants to be able to be able to file their weekly claim later today (April 20th). Please check back for updates to this situation.
VEC officials didn’t tell NBC12 specifically what the glitch entailed but said it didn’t impact all people receiving PUA benefits.
You’re advised to keep checking back on VEC’s website for updates and to continue trying to file your claim.
