VCU anticipating full capacity for basketball in 2021-2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU boasts one of the best home-court advantages in all of college basketball. It sounds as though the Rams can expect that crowd back in full force this coming season.
In an open letter to fans, VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said that the school expects to return to full capacity for home games at the Siegel Center for the upcoming campaign.
“The sellout streak will resume with all of you coming back to bring energy and passion that we sorely miss,” McLaughlin said in the letter. “With COVID-19 numbers decreasing and the optimism surrounding the success of a vaccine, we expect a return to normal in the fall.”
The athletics director noted that a lot can change before November, but he and his staff remain optimistic.
VCU allowed 250 fans into the Siegel Center for the 2020-2021 season and added some artificial crowd noise.
As for Richmond, officials tell NBC12 that no decisions have been made in regards to basketball capacity at the Robins Center for the upcoming season.
