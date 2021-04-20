UVA expert urging caution in autism research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study led by an expert at the University of Virginia is urging caution when it comes to autism research. It’s prompting scientists to warn that conclusions drawn from studies featuring primarily boys may not hold true for girls.
Researchers believe a difference in genes that underpin the condition in both genders. Girls also respond differently to social cues, like facial expressions.
These findings may help pinpoint individualized treatment
