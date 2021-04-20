UVA expert urging caution in autism research

The University of Virginia Rotunda in Charlottesville (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsoom | April 20, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 10:05 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study led by an expert at the University of Virginia is urging caution when it comes to autism research. It’s prompting scientists to warn that conclusions drawn from studies featuring primarily boys may not hold true for girls.

Researchers believe a difference in genes that underpin the condition in both genders. Girls also respond differently to social cues, like facial expressions.

These findings may help pinpoint individualized treatment

