‘They were all angels’: Woman remembers family members lost in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is remembering her family members that died in a house fire on Glass Road in Chesterfield County early Friday morning.
Michelle Capell says she lost her cousin and best friend, 30-year-old Corrine Wright, in the fire.
“It’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” said Capell.
Capell says Corrine’s two children, 2-year-old Ariabella Seaborne and 12-year-old Aubrey Wright, also lost their lives as a result of the fire.
“They’re beautiful souls, beautiful kids. Great personalities,” Capell said. “They were all angels sent from heaven.”
The Chesterfield County Fire Department says 5-year-old Julian Seaborne and 8-year-old Aniyah Seaborne also passed away.
Capell says these two kids were a big part of her family.
“The little boy, Julian, that passed away, he was a jokester, full of adventure,” Capell said. “Aniyah, she was a princess. She’s so down to Earth.”
Capell says she also lost her grandma in the fire, but the Chesterfield County Fire Department has not released her name.
“If I could’ve been there, I would’ve done everything in my absolute power to have saved every single one of them,” she said.
Capell says she lost half of her family in that fire, but will always remember their beautiful lives.
“I hope they know heaven gained the most beautiful souls ever known,” Capell said.
The Chesterfield County Fire Department says investigators are continuing to look into the cause of the fire.
On Monday, the fire department said there were working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire. They also say their investigation doesn’t show evidence of foul play.
Jennifer Smith created a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses.
Over the weekend, two more GoFundMe pages were created to help the Wright and Seaborne families.
One is focused on helping Cynthia Seaborne’s family with help from Beverly Rossano and the managers of The Boathouse in Hopewell.
Another page is dedicated to helping the Wright and Seaborne families and has raised more than $17,000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.