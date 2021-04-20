Sustainable biotech firm to expand operations in Richmond, create 250 new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Grenova Inc., a Virginia-based sustainable biotech firm, will invest $10.6 million to expand in the City of Richmond.
Grenova Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures devices that wash and sterilize contaminated pipette tips for reuse.
The company will relocate its operations from Manchester to a larger facility in Scott’s Addition. It will also increase capacity with new production lines in response to the shortage of pipette tips used for COVID-19 testing.
Governor Northam joined company leaders at the site of Grenova’s future location to celebrate the project, which will add 250 new jobs over the next three years.
Grenova’s future facility will be located at 1900 Ellen Road.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.