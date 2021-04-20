Richmond area organizers celebrate Derek Chavin’s guilty verdict, vow to keep fighting

“It took George Floyd’s death to shake America, and it’s still shaking America,” said JJ Minor, who heads Richmond’s NAACP. “It’s a unifying moment for some. Of course, you still have a country that is so divided. You can look at some of the comments, some of the folks who are blogging and tweeting, and they’re saying some ugly, mean [things]. Some of these folks are mean-spirited out here but they lost today while the majority of Americans, we won.”